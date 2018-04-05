Kogi State police command spokesman, ASP William Aya, has revealed the identity of 13 other suspects arrested following the re-arrest of six supectswho escaped from custody last week.

Aya spoke when he confirmed that Ali Janga, who was removed from office following the escape of the suspects had returned to to his post on April 3 on the order of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris.

Aya said that 13 persons that aided the escape of the suspects and they were arrested in Lokoja.

According to him, those arrested are commercial tricycles operators that ferried the suspects to safety after their escape and the owners of the houses where they slept after their escape from custody.

He said that all the suspects would be charged to court after conclusion of investigation.

He said that Janga was reinstated after meeting the one week ultimatum given to him by the Inspector -General of Police to re-arrest the suspects who escaped from police custody.

Janga had on March 28 announced that six suspects, including Kabiru Seidu a.k.a Osama and Nuhu Salisu, who had named Sen. Dino Melaye as their gun supplier escaped from lawful police custody in Lokoja.

Following the incident, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, removed Janga as the state Commissioner of Police and named Mr Sunday Ogbu as his replacement.

Aya said that the 13 policemen that were on duty on the day of the incident had gone to the police headquarters for interrogation as directed by the IGP, saying that they had started returning to their duty posts.