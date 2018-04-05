Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has appointed the former INEC chairman Professor Attahiru Jega to chair a Committee for the Establishment of Yusuf Maitama Sule Centre for the Advancement of Politics and Democratic Governance in the state.

According to a statement signed by the Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, noted that the establishment of the Centre is a tribute to late Yusuf Maitama Sule’s immense contributions to the political and democratic development in the north and Nigeria in general.

The center will be utilized for research and scholarly discourse for the advancement of politics and democratic governance.

Members of the 15-man committee include Justice Mamman Nasir (Galadiman Katsina), Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa, Prof. Mustapha Isa Ahmad (Vice Chancellor, Yusuf Maitama Sule University), Prof. Shehu Musa Alhaji (Vice Chancellor, Kano State University of Science and Technology), Prof. Sule Bello and Prof. Dahiru Yahaya.

Others are Engr. Mansur Ahmed, Tajuddeen Aminu Dantata, Arc. Ibrahim Haruna, Alhaji Muhtari Hassan, Alhaji Muhtari Maitama and representative of Kano Emirate Council while Office of the Secretary to the State Government is to provide the secretary for the committee.

It could be recalled that following the death in July last year of the two time minister and former Nigeria’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Governor Ganduje renamed the state-owned university to Yusuf Maitama Sule University and the street where his residence is located to Yusuf Maitama Sule Road in honour of the octogenarian statesman.