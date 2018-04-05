The Abia State Police Command says it has recovered over 1000 illegal fire arms in different parts of the state in compliance to the recent orders of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Idris Kpotun.

Recall that Kpotun had directed all the commands and Police divisions to ensure that they mop up illegal arms in their area of operation.

The Commissioner of Police in Abia State, Mr. Anthony Ogbizi, stated this at the Umuahia Central Police Station, the state capital while parading a former Police Sgt. Emenike Godson for allegedly robbing and dispossessing unsuspecting passenger of their valuables using a commercial tricycle in Aba.

Ogbizi while displaying the arms ranging from locally made double barrel guns cut-to-size, English double barrel guns, locally made short guns, pump action guns, AK47 riffles, General Purpose Machine Guns, among others before journalists said over one thousand guns have so far been recovered, adding that the exercise would continue until the state became safe for everyone.

He said, “To prove the seriousness and importance we attached to the IGP directive we will continue to mop up arms”. This is even as he called on the public to continue provide information that would lead to the recovery of more illegal arms.

On the arrest of the dismissed police sergeant, Ogbizi said the suspect who was dismissed from the force about two years ago, was arrested after he and three accomplices, robbed some people, while in Police uniform.

He said the Police had begun manhunt for the other suspects now at large.

In an interview, Godsons admitted that he was arrested in police uniform, but denied robbing people of the valuables.

Also paraded by Police boss were four kidnappers who reportedly sold a four year old boy for N500, 000 to a yet to be identified buyer.