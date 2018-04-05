Alhaji Lawal M-Liman, Zamfara Commissioner for Health said on Thursday that 340 health personnel including doctors, nurses and midwives would soon be recruited by the state government.

M-Liman stated this at the School of Nursing and Midwifery, Gusau while addressing participants at the Mandatory Continuing Professional Development Training Programme, organized by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

The commissioner said that the recruitment had been approved by the state government and was to improve the healthcare delivery system in the state.

“We are also working on how to improve the general welfare of health workers in this state.

“You know that adequate and competent health personnel are prerequisite to an effective healthcare delivery.

“That is why, we are always calling on you as health professionals to be dedicated, transparent and discipline while discharging your duties,” he said.

He thanked the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria for organising the training, saying that the knowledge acquired would help the health workers embrace modern healthcare practices.

M-Liman commended the management of the nursing school and that of College of Health Sciences and Technology, Tsafe on their efforts to provide competent health personnel in the state.

Earlier, the Facilitator of the programme, Mr Abubakar Ango, said the training was organised by the council to update the knowledge of health workers in the state, particularly the nurses and midwives.

Ango, who is a director in the state Hospital Services Management Board, said over 50 nurses and midwives from secondary and tertiary health institutions attended the training programme.