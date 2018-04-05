The Ondo state government has denied hiking childbirth fee at the State Specialist Hospital, Akure.

Wahaab Adegbenro, commissioner for health, said this in response to the protest staged on Thursday.

Over 150 pregnant women disrupted operations at the hospital on Thursday, calling on Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor, to intervene.

But Adegbenro said the women were misled.

“I have addressed them personally. I went there to address them and allay their fears,” he said.

“It was a false rumour. We have explained to them, somebody was just trying to be funny somewhere, the information was not correct, we are yet to increase any fee.”

The women had said as against the past when government bore the cost, an expectant mother is being levied N25,000, while N50,000 is payable at the caesarean section.

One of the protesters who identified herself as Adebayo told newsmen that the “outrageous medical bill” has forced most of them to resort to traditional midwives and private hospitals.