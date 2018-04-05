Some pregnant women in Akure on Thursday protested alleged outrageous medical fees at the Ondo State Specialist Hospital, Akure.

The protesters, who refused to mention their names, alleged that N25,000 was being charged for normal delivery while Caesarean section now costs N50,000.

They called on the governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, to intervene and reverse the fees.

According to some of the protesters, other unjustified charges ranging from N500 to N4,000 are being collected by the hospital’s officials, allegedly on the orders of the state government.

The expectant mothers numbering no fewer than 100 disrupted operations at the ante-natal section of the hospital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that pregnant women and children below five years enjoyed free medical services under the previous administration of Olusegun Mimiko in the state.

Under the Akeredolu administration, safe delivery is also free while Caeserian Section cost about N20,000.

But speaking on the protest, Dr Moses Adewole, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, simply said that the issues raised had been resolved.

“We have gone back to the status quo. The protesters were misinformed but we are back to normal,’’ he said.