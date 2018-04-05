Mr Runcie Chidebe, the Executive Director, Project Pink Blue, has urged the Federal Government to declare cancer as a national emergency.

Chidebe told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja that the call was pertinent because of the pathetic increase in cancer cases in the country.

He therefore advised government to treat the problem by providing more facilities for cancer screening and treatment.

“In Nigeria presently, there are over 100,000 new cancer cases annually and about 72,000 deaths attributable to cancer annually.

“Cancer is a major public health issue for Nigeria that needs to be treated as a national problem. Without intervention from government the figures will increase,’’ he said.

Chidebe underscored the need for government to make cancer a national issue through awareness creation and establishment of more cancer screening facilities in the country.

He said creation of more awareness and screening centres would reduce deaths and long queues witnessed at the centres.

According to the executive director, lack of proper information, access to health screening facilities contributes to the increasing death figures arising from the disease.

“Nigeria has all the manpower and some equipment in diagnosing cancer but we need the government to make cancer screening a national health priority.

“Late diagnosis is one of the factors that kill people; we encourage people to go for regular screening of cervical, breast and prostate cancer.

“Some cancers are preventable so we encourage people to make lifestyle changes, exercise regularly, eat more of vegetables and reduce weight, if overweight,’’ he said.

Besides, Chidebe appealed to the federal government to give more training to oncologists and other healthcare providers so they would have the capacity to discharge their duties effectively.

He urged that people should be informed that cancer was not a death sentence, saying that early treatment of the disease increased chances of survival.

He urged Nigerians to imbibe the culture of going for annual medical checkup and screening, among others.

Chidebe called on stakeholders and policy makers to create more cancer awareness in order to help fight the scourge.