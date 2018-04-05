The Kaduna State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (SPHCDA) on Thursday commenced its first round of Polio immunisation across the state.

Mr Hamza Ibrahim-Ikara, the SPHCDA’s Deputy Director and Malam Lawal Dogara, the Coordinator of Journalists Initiative on Immunisation against Polio (JAP), Kaduna State Chapter, made this known in a joint statement.

They said that the polio vaccination which started on April 5 would end on April 10.

According to them, it will be conducted on the streets, house-to-house, markets, motor parks and highways, among others.

The duo, therefore, called on parents and caregivers to make their children available for vaccination at the nearest health centres.

They said that the vaccination would enable children to grow healthier, urging the parents to ensure that they allowed the vaccinators to attend to their wards.

The SPHCDA and JAP also explained that adequate arrangement had been made for the smooth conduct of the exercise by the state government, SPHCDA, development partners and other stakeholders.

They appealed to traditional rulers and religious leaders to give the needed support and cooperation to ensure the success of the polio campaign in the state.