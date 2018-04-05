President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said the more than 60 percent of Nigerians that fall into the age category of youths deserve to inherit a stable and prosperous country that they can be proud of.

He said his government would continue to work assiduously to prevent waste and depletion of the nation’s resources by corrupt Nigerians.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President spoke while accepting a Letter of Credence from the Head of Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria, Ketil Karlsen, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari said his insistence on probity, transparency and accountability in the public and private sectors was to secure the future of the country for all Nigerians, especially the youths.

He said his administration would continually promote the culture of honesty and integrity in service, which will guarantee a better future for the youth.

“Our insistence on probity is to encourage people to be accountable, and accept honesty as a lifestyle so as to secure the future of our youths,’’ he said.