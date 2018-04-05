The police on Sunday in Dutse, Jigawa State, seized materials including vehicles and N1,165,000 in cash a senator arranged for distribution to supporters of his party.

The seized items were a car, four motorcycles, 30 hospital beds, 23‎ water pumps, 110 yards of brocades and 11 women wrappers.

Police commissioner in the state, Bala Senchi, said the materials were confiscated to avoid a clash between rival factions of the All Progressive Congress from Gwaram Local Government Area of the state.

The incident happened at Aminu Kano Arena in the state capital where Governor Badaru Abubakar was scheduled to distribute the empowerment materials to party faithful on behalf of the senator, Muhammad Nakudu.

Mr. Senchi said the police had to move in after a group announced the suspension of the local leadership of the party which would have received the materials.

“‎The senator distributed some items to people in his constituency but a crisis erupted among beneficiaries in Gwaram as a result of misunderstanding between two factions of the party,” Mr. Senchi said.

“Sensing that the problem could cause a breakdown of law and order, we acted immediately and took custody of the materials. All the materials are being safely kept until the crisis is resolved and the right party executives come and take them.”