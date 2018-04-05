The N168 million damages caused by protesting students of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Owo (RUGIPO) at the institution would be paid for by them, Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State said on Thursday.

Akeredolu spoke in Akure while receiving the report of the Committee of Inquiry on the violent protest by students of the institution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the four-man committee was set up on Feb. 5 to look into the violent protest by the students on Jan. 22.

NAN reports that the students destroyed the school’s ICT centre, vehicles and other valuables of the institution while protesting the ‘No school fees, no exam’ policy introduced by the management.

The governor, who expressed surprise at the extent of damage, said government’s action would serve as a deterrent to others.

Akeredolu said that the students were expected to appreciate the tools of learning put in place for their sake instead of destroying them.

“The ICT centre was already JAMB-compliant. Some of the students were found with computers and the students who are facing trial, if found guilty, will be made to pay for the crimes committed.

“Whatever it will take, the students will have to pay to the last kobo for it. Either they pay or they don’t come to school again.

“We will look into the report and agree on what each student will have to pay,” he said.

Earlier, Oyekan Arije, the Chairman of the committee, had described as unfortunate the destruction of the institution’s properties by the students.

Arije said that the panel met with all the stakeholders involved to ascertain the cause of the crisis in the school and also received various memoranda to assist it in its findings.

He thanked the governor for the opportunity given them to serve in the capacity, expressing the hope that government would make good use of their recommendations to avoid a recurrence.