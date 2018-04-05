The Ekiti State House of Assembly has extended by 21 legislative days the suspension order on Mr Fajana Ojo-Ade, representing Ekiti East constituency 1.

The assembly said that during the extension, the lawmaker was expected to tender written apology and enter into undertaking to be of good behaviour.

It said that refusal would necessitate further legislative action.

Ojo-Ade was suspended for 101 legislative days in August 2017 for allegedly planning to impeach the speaker.

The lawmaker allegedly colluded with miscreants to embarrass his colleagues at the 2017 National PDP Convention in Abuja.

Moving the motion for the consideration of the suspension order on the lawmaker, Mr Akinyele Olatunji, said Ojo-Ade had not shown remorse and claimed ignorant of the actions that led to his suspension through a letter he sent to the assembly.

The members of the assembly called on their colleagues to give the suspended member another chance to adhere to the instruction of the house on his reinstatement.

The Speaker, Mr Kola Oluwawole, said the claim of ignorance by the suspended lawmaker was not acceptable to the house.

Oluwawole noted that Ojo-Ade appeared before the committee to defend himself twice before he was suspended, and advised him to adhere to the house resolution before he could be reinstated.

The assembly unanimously adopted the motion to further extend the suspension by another 21 days.

Meanwhile, a bill for a law to amend the Prohibition of Cattle and other Ruminants Grazing in Ekiti State, 2018 has passed the first reading.

The deliberations on the bill were adjourned until another legislative day.