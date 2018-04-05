Mr Arlat Dashe, Chairman, Plateau State Internal Revenue Service ( PSIRS ), said the state government was determined to boost its Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) by tackling revenue theft and leakages.

Dashe disclosed this on Thursday in Jos, at the opening of a one-day workshop on tax matters organised for revenue generating Ministries, Departments and Agencies ( MDAs ) in the state.

The theme of the workshop is: “Collaboration, synergy and compliance parameters: optimising internally generated revenue collection in Plateau for effective service delivery and development.”

He said the Joint Revenue Committee set up by Mr Solomon Lalong, Plateau governor, observed poor and non-performance of revenue collection by some MDA’s, revenue leakages, abuse, misuse, fraudulent conversion and theft of government revenue.

Dashe lamented the dismal performance of the MDAs in 2017 and urged them to take steps to harness, optimise and secure a leakage-free performance of their revenue targets under the 2018 budget.

Dashe said the workshop was aimed at increasing the awareness of participants on the legal frame work and policy reforms in the area of tax administration in the state.

He said it was also meant to fully engage members of the State Executive Council and heads of MDAs on the needed collaboration to foster the needed synergy for prompt remittance of IGR.

Lalong, who declared the workshop open, said it was timely and necessary to improve the IGR for the purpose of accelerating the much needed development of the state.

Lalong, was represented by his deputy, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, at the workshop.

Tyoden said the workshop would boost the state’s IGR as the successful execution of developmental projects could not be performed by mere wishes but through mobilisation of revenue for effective service delivery.