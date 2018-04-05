Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger has directed the state’s Ministry of Education to ensure regular water supply in schools renovated under his administration’s Whole Development Approach Programme.

Bello gave the directive on Thursday when he inspected facilities at the School of Nursing and Midwifery in Kontagora Local Government Area of the state.

The governor directed the state Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Fatima Madugu, to ensure that students in the nine renovated schools, and the students in the 12 more to be renovated, enjoy constant water supply henceforth.

Bello added that the commissioner should include solar power motorised boreholes within the hostels for students in boarding schools, the staff quarters and toilets.

“All the schools renovated under the Whole School Development Approach should have constant water supply, especially the boarding schools.

“I don’t want a situation where students go through unnecessary stress before accessing water, there should be solar power motorised boreholes to supply water 24 hours in schools,” he said.

The governor noted that constant water supply in schools would bring about conducive teaching and learning environment.