The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), in its latest global education monitoring report summary, exonerated teachers from the drop in quality of education in Nigeria.

The report, however, linked the fall in education quality to systematic failure and some unrealistic government policies being championed and implemented by the Federal Ministry of Education.

Director, UNESCO Regional office, Abuja, Saidou Sireh Jallow, who presented the report, in Abuja, on Thursday, cautioned against blaming teachers for intellectual laziness of students.

“Blaming teachers for poor test scores and absenteeism of students is often both unjust and unfair. They cannot be held accountable for outcomes that depend on the actions of students.

“Using such perimeters to sanction teachers and schools make it more likely they will adjust their behaviour to protect themselves, thus putting weak learners at risk,” he said.

The report charged governments champion the course of accountability, suggesting stiffer regulations for all education providers, accompanied with sanctions for defaulters.

It called on government design accountability framework for schools and teachers that are supportive and avoid punitive mechanisms, especially those based on narrow performance measures.

It opted for democratic participation, respect for media criticism and establishment of independent institutions to handle complaints.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Sunny Echono, described the report as timely, hoping that it will help Nigeria in the implementation of its education goals.

He renews government commitment to the use of available resources and the support of stakeholders in the education sector to ensure effective implementation of SDG 4 agenda.