No fewer than 15 front line workers on polio eradication campaign have received outstanding performance awards in recognition of their services in Sokoto state.

The recipients include traditional rulers, volunteer community mobilisers, religious leaders and health workers.

The ceremony tagged, “Polio Front line Worker’s Award”, was organised by Sokoto State Primary Health Care Agency in partnership with Rotary Club International on Thursday in Sokoto.

Dr Abdulrahman Ahmed, Incident Manager, Polio Emergency Operation Centre, speaking at the ceremony, attributed the successes recorded in combating the disease to the resilience and dedication of the awardees.

Ahmed said cases of noncompliance had dropped in the state significantly and he attributed the development to the hardwork and dedication of the front line personnel.

“Before, we used to record much cases of noncompliance, but now it is very low,’’ he said.

He called on the people of the state to continue to support the government in its effort to rid the state of all child-killer diseases.

Musa Kalloma, Field Coordinating Officer of Rotary Club, said the awardees were selected from the 23 local government areas of the state, based on their performance and dedication to the eradication of polio.