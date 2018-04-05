The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, on Thursday decried the low volume of trade between Nigeria and Ukraine.

He therefore called for increased volume of trade and relations between both countries.

The SGF made the call during the Nigeria – Ukraine Trade and Investment round table meeting in Abuja.

He said: “The visit came at a time Nigeria is pursuing economic growth that will aid its vision of being among top 20 economies in the world.

“As at November last year, trade volume between Nigeria and Ukraine was 93.3million which was a decrease from the 2016 figure by 4 percent. With your visit we hope the volume of trade would increase in 2018.”

He also called for partnership with Ukraine on how to develop Nigeria’s water ways.