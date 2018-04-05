A former governor of Abia, Orji Kalu, has instituted a N100 million endowment Chair at the University of Ibadan which is billed to commence in November.

Kalu made the disclosure when he paid a courtesy visit to the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, in his office in Ibadan.

Kanu had instituted the chair under the Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation.

The former governor, who is also a renowned business man, said that the initiative was to empower the youths.

Kalu explained that the endowment was to give out N250,000 each to four overall best students in the Faculties of Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities.

“This programme started five years ago and many students have benefitted from it. I am saying it frankly that some of those who have benefitted have made big money from it.

“We will like to see such happening here also. We are very sorry for coming late but we hope it will reach the target, ” he said.

The former governor said that the foundation would present the money to the institution at its next convocation ceremony.

Jemaimah Kalu, the Executive Secretary of the foundation, also stated that the foundation had since reached out to people within and outside the country.

“This foundation has done the same endowment at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where four overall best students got N250,000 to start-up their lives.

She stated that the foundation had also empowered several women, orphans, indigent students while currently empowering petty traders with interest-free loans.

“We also take care of the elderly and we have also organised seminars and workshops aimed at empowering our unemployed youths.

“I can boldly tell you that we have done a lot in empowering women and the youths. These are parts of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 agenda of the UN,’’ she said.

She pledged that the micro-credit loan scheme for petty traders would soon be extended to other states in the country.

In his response, Olayinka commended Kalu on the gesture, saying the institution has very brilliant students who would benefit from the endowment

“Our duty here is to produce graduates and it is not really good to have them out there without something doing for a livelihood,” he said.

The vice-chancellor stated that institution’s doors were open to such collaborations, noting that it would further encourage students.

Olayinka urged other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate Kanu who he said had empowered over 9,000 direct staff of his companies across the country.