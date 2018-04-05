The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, has expressed worry over low candidates’ registration for the National Common Entrance examination into 104 Federal Government Colleges slated for Saturday, April 14.

The minister expressed this concern in a statement signed by Mrs Chinenye Ihuoma, Director of Press in the ministry and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

Adamu, however, directed that registration portal provided by the National Examination Council (NECO) should remain opened till April 13 to enable more eligible candidates register.

The minister said this was necessary to boost Federal Government’s drive to guaranteed access and equity in educational development in Nigeria.

According to him, the report of a meeting of major stakeholders in the education sector indicated that as at March 3 total number of candidates registered stood at 71, 294 as against 80,421 that wrote the examination in 2017.

“The report further shows three states with highest registrations so far as Lagos with 24,465 candidates, Federal Capital Territory – Abuja 7,699 and River State with 4,810 candidates respectively.

“On the other hand, three states with extreme low registration are: Zamfara with only 28 candidates, Kebbi 50 and Taraba 95 candidates respectively.’’

Adamu reaffirmed the determination of the ministry to hold the examination as planned.

The minister, therefore, enjoined state governments, parents, heads of schools and relevant interest groups, particularly those areas with low registration to take step to remedy the situation.