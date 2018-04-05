The Rivers State Executive Council has set up a Special Task Force chaired by the State Governor Nyesom Wike to clear illegal traders from major roads and streets in Port Harcourt and its environs.

In a press statement issued today after the State Exco meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Communications Mr Emma Okah, said the decision to set up a high powered task force and chaired by the Governor is to demonstrate the irreversible determination of Govt to rid major roads in the State of the environmental hazards and sanitary embarrassment and nuisance which the activities of illegal traders are inflicting on the State and her people.

The Government notes with sadness the recalcitrance of these street traders who have continuously dared the efforts of government to keep our roads and environment clean. Sadly, they mess up the environment, litter the roads, cause disorder and contribute nothing by way of tax or otherwise to clean their mess.

“As a government, we owe a duty to those we serve to protect the environment, enhance sanitation and promote order in our state, Okah said, noting that illegal traders in our major roads are on the wrong side of the law and will face the right music.

Consequently, from Thursday 12th April, 2018 the Governor of Rivers State will lead members of the Special Task Force, in the first phase of their mandate, to flush illegal traders from the roads and affected streets and restore nomalcy. The exercise will be a continuing one until the ugly situation is reversed.

However, it is necessary to warn that in the course of this exercise, traders caught by the special task force may lose their goods, suffer arrest, face prosecution and possible jail term upon conviction. If this happens the consequences may be unpleasant and unattractive for anyone to test the will of the special task force.

Major roads and spots to be cleared by the task force in the first phase of this exercise include Bishop Okoye Street in Diobu, Garrison, Nitel near Garrison, GRA 2 junction, other parts of GRA Phase 2 where illegal tradings are going on, Old GRA, Ikwerre Road, Wimpey Junction, Trans Amadi, etc.