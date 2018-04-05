The minority leader of the Ekiti house of assembly, Gboyega Aribisogan, was on Wednesday arrested by security agents.

Sola, the lawmaker’s younger brother, confirmed the arrest to journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

He said Aribisogan was arrested at about 6:30am by operatives of Department of State Services (DSS) and the police special anti-robbery squad (SARS), and subsequently taken to Abuja.

“The security men came in a Toyota Hummer bus, they did not search the house but they only showed their identity cards,” he said.

“They left our compound around 7:35am, they arrived at about 6am.”

He said the lawmaker’s arrest may not be unconnected to some “sensitive” stories published by his newspaper – New Democrat.

The lawmaker, who represents Ikole constituency 1 in the assembly, was suspended last year after he was accused of “disloyalty” to Ayodele Fayose, governor of the state.

He subsequently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC).