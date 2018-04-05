The Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, Dr Habbis Ugbada, said that the Federal Government was considering extending its bilateral agreement with the Republic of Sierra Leone to cover energy, power and agricultural sectors.

Ugbada told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Freetown on Wednesday that extending the bilateral arrangement to those sectors would be of immense benefits to both Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

He said that while Nigeria was blessed with vast land and many agriculture produce, Sierra Leone major food was rice, hence Nigeria could exploit that area to boost its foreign earnings by exporting other food items to Sierra Leone.

He said that it was difficult to get some food stuffs such as Semolina in Sierra Leone except when they were imported from Nigeria or other countries.

“So, if there is that bilateral relations between the two countries Nigeria can bring in those types of foods including yams and other produce.

“That will boost Nigeria’s GDP. The government of Nigeria as it is today is developing farming strategy state-by-state.

“ If we can do that by exporting to them, definitely the returns will boost Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings. It will promote agricultural and bilateral relationship between the two countries.

“It will also be a pride to the host country that their brother is solving most of their problems.’’

The ambassador described the bilateral relationship between Nigerian and Sierra Leone as a long term relationship.

He said that both Nigeria and Sierra Leone established diplomatic relationship as far back as 1961.

Ugbada added that both countries had enjoyed robust relationship due to their close cultural affinities, historical ties, shared values, and common interests.

“The subsisting friendly posture of President Ernest Koroma’s government, favourable economic policies, places Nigeria in a beneficial stance.

“This is why I say that we currently have not less than eight financial institutions in the country, with modern techniques being introduced.

The banks according to him were UBA, Zenith, GTB, Skybank, Keystone, Access First International Bank, First Bank and local financial institution, called Live Above Poverty (LAPO).

Ugbada added that the service agreement signed between the two countries in 1973, made it possible for Nigerian airlines to fly to Sierra Leone.

He said that currently, Medview and Air Peace were operating in Sierra Leone, while Arik, which pulled out during the Ebola outbreak in 2014, was yet to indicate if it would return or not.