Governor Nasiru El-rufai of Kaduna State has inaugurated a tractor assembly plant of Springfield Mahindra in Kaduna that would produce 3,000 tractors yearly.

With the inauguration of the plant, the state was being positioned to be an investors destination by providing an enabling environment, the governor said on Wednesday.

He assured prospective investors of his administration’s support in realising their investment target.

El-Rufai said the tractor that would be assembled in the plant would not only empower farmers, but enable the state boost its food production.

“With this, Kaduna state will be able to produce a lot of food. These tractors will go a long way in ensuring that we have more mechanised farming,’’ the governor said.

El-rufai said that there were not more than 30,000 tractors in the whole of the country,

“What this plant will be producing will be more than 10 per cent of what is already in the country which means in a few years we will be able to double the figure,” he said

Earlier in his address, Mr Tarun Das, Managing Director Springfield Mahindra tractor Assembly plant, said the plant was expected to produce 3,000 tractors per annum

According to Das, 20 million U.S. Dollars had been invested in the project which would create 200 jobs when fully operational within the next two to three months.

Meanwhile, Gov. El-Rufai also performed ground-breaking of the construction of the Kaduna Hilton Hotel.

He said that the hotel, located along Muhammadu Buhari Way, would have 200 luxury rooms, conference rooms.