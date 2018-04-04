The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Wednesday, reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian Army to research and development for effective operations.

Buratai gave the assurance at the opening ceremony of the “Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command, Nigeria Army Research and Development Conference (TRADOC) 2018″at Command Army Records, Chari Maigumeri Barracks, Lokoja.

Represented by Maj.-Gen. David Ahmodu, the Chief of Training and Operations, Nigerian Army Headquarters, Buratai said recent development in Nigeria’s security circle underscored the need for army to undertake research and development to curtail challenges such as insurgency, kidnapping, armed robbery, among others.

He said the conference was designed to allow for a more practical approach using technological innovation to solve security challenges.

He added that “these security issues certainly require the readiness of the Nigerian Army in the area of training and equipment to counter them.

“As a developing nation, Nigeria had to depend on developed nations for equipment for its military training and operations.

“Funding constraints, diplomatic and other bureaucratic bottlenecks also hindered the Nigerian Army to acquire the needed equipment for effective operations.

“We cannot become self-reliant if we continue to depend on other nations for our defence needs. We need to look inward through research and development.”

He therefore urged participants to avail themselves of the unique opportunity to showcase their contributions to research and development in the Nigeria Army.

The COAS added that such disposition would enhance the resolve toward the attainment of professionally responsive Nigeria Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles.

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi commended the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for efforts to protect people’s lives and property in the state.

Represented by his Deputy, Mr Simon Achuba, the governor urged the Army to improve on its research mechanisms by acquiring the needed technological knowledge to update its operations in line with international best practices.

Bello stressed the need for the Army to attain self-sufficiency in weaponry so that their achievements would no longer be at the mercy of world powers.

He commended the Army over professionalism in peacekeeping operations and the display of skills during the Nigeria Civil War, urging them to maintain the tempo.

Maj.-Gen. Atemoh Salihu, the Commander, Headquarters TRADOC, thanked the Army chief for the

support and guidance toward the conference, meant to coordinate the research and development efforts of the various research institutions of the Nigerian Army.

According to Salihu, the aim of the conference is to harness the potential of the Nigerian Army institutions and individuals to improve on the overall efficiency of the Army.