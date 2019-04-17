<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

No fewer than one hundred and three senior Military officers including paramilitary officers have been inducted into the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM).

The event took place at the National Defense College, Abuja.

President/Chairman of the Council, Nigerian Institute of Management, Prof. Olukunle Iyanda said that the specially designed Executive Training for Membership and Upgrade Programme (ETMUP) of the Institute will keep officers who undergo the programme abreast of best international professional management practices.

Speaking in Abuja at the induction ceremony, Prof. Iyanda said, “For the Armed Forces to be on top of their responsibility of safeguarding the territorial integrity of nations, it behooves every nation to ensure that its military is well trained, equipped and ready at all times. The Nigerian Armed Forces has been called to task in recent years in the battle against terrorism, insurgency and banditry which has ravaged the country.

“There is no doubt that the specially designed Executive Training for Membership and Upgrade Programme (ETMUP) of the Institute which this apex military institution subscribed to is one of the means of keeping the officers who undergo the programme abreast of best international professional management practice. We believe that this programme will continue to impact positively on the professional life of the beneficiaries especially the way they tackle and manage their daily challenges.

“This is the fifth time we are having the induction of the highest echelon of the armed forces. As members of the Institute, we have the overall responsibility to start the change from ourselves and radiate this change in our families, organizations and the nation.”

The Commandant, National Defense College, Rear Admiral Makanju Kadiri, adviced the inductees to use the knowledge gained to find creative ways to handle situations they are faced with.

His words, “I want to particularly note the professional manner in which the Institute has been conducting this Programme since its inception in 2015. It clearly (indicates the high quality and focus of the leadership and other’ staff of the organization. It also signifies that the Institute is driven by the desire and passion to impart knowledge to the members of the Armed Forces so that they could contribute more in their noble tasks of defending the territorial integrity of our dear nation among others. The NDC appreciates your contribution to nation building and we cherish the collaboration that has nurtured this programme.

“I will therefore implore you to apply the knowledge gained appropriately in all your endeavours whether in your private or official dealings. You should realize that we are passing through difficult times as a country because of the numerous security challenges facing us. In addition, budgetary constraints arising from other competing demands in a country just coming out of recession suggests that you cannot get all that you require to address the security challenges.

“Gentlemen, you must therefore think out of the box and judiciously manage resources at your disposal, including your men, time and even situations. To achieve this you need to employ your managerial skills that will enable you to be creative, imaginative and innovative. To handle complex tasks, you have been given the necessary tools and it is now left to you to use them appropriately to achieve your goals.”