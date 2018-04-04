Suspected herdsmen have killed five members of a family at Mbiya village in Takum local government area of Taraba state.

Theophilus Danjuma, former minister of defence who called on Nigerians to defend themselves against killers, is from the village.

The attackers reportedly burnt alive Sunday Sabo, head of the family.

Samson Tinton, a witness, said over 20 suspected herdsmen stormed the village.

David Misal, police public relations officer (PPRO) in the state, confirmed the attack but did not give details.