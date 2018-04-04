Alhaji Abdullahi Adeka, the chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Nasarawa State chapter, has urged Nigerians to embrace farming in order to improve their standard of living and for the overall development of the country.

Adeka made the call on Wednesday during the Odu Festival celebration of Alago tribe in Amaku, Udege development area of the state.

He said that embracing farming would also tackle poverty, unemployment and boost the socio-economic development of the country.

The NLC boss, who is from the community, said the Odu festival was organised to appreciate God for the bumper harvest in 2017 and pray for more God’s blessings ahead of the next farming season.

“As a stakeholder, apart from preaching peace and unity, it is also our duty to offer piece of advice that will make the country grow faster.

“As we are all aware the government is doing its best to provide job opportunities to the youths but government alone cannot provide employment opportunities and others basic needs or cater for its citizens.

“That is why there is the need for all of us to help ourselves through farming and engaging in other meaningful ventures that will make us to be self reliant.

“No society can live comfortably, survive without agriculture. Agriculture is the major source of livelihood of every family, nation and its importance cannot be overemphasized,” he said.

According to him, if Nigerians embrace farming, it will not only reduce over dependence on oil, fight poverty, unemployment, youths’ restiveness and other social vices but it will also boost food production in the country.

He commended the people for living in peace with one another and called for its sustenance for the overall development of the area and the state at large.

Adeka also appealed to the state government to construct the community road in order to boost the socio –economic activities of the people of the area.

He enjoined the people of the state and Nigerians to be law abiding, respect constituted authority and to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliation.

The ancient town of Amaku was agog with farmers as they came out en mass to celebrate the festival.