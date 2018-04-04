The remains of Senator Mustapha Bukar have been buried in Daura, Katsina State, on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Bukar’s body was committed to earth at the Daura central cemetery at 6.14 p.m.

The state Governor, Aminu Masari, who led people at the burial, described the death of the senator as an “act of God.”

Late Bukar’s colleagues at the Senate, who attend the funeral,, included Ahmed Lawan, Aliyu Wammako, Abu Ibrahim and Umar Kurfi.

Other dignitaries at the burial were Deputy Governor of Katsina State, Manir Yakubu; Speaker of the House of Assembly, Abubakar Kusada, who led members of the House; and Sain Katsina, Ahmadu Nafuntuwa.

The Emir of Katsina, Abdul Mumuni Kabir, was represented by Sain Katsina, Nafuntuwa.

The funeral prayer was performed by the Chief Imam of Daura, Malam Salisu Rabe, at the Emir’s palace.

Bukar, who represented Katsina North Senatorial District, died at 63 in a private hospital in Abuja in the early hours of Wednesday.