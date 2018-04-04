The University of Ibadan (UI) has increased the tuition and accommodation fees for undergraduates.

In a communique released on the school’s website, the university announced the new fee schedule for the 2018/19 academic session.

It was gathered that the increment did not affect all departments.

“Not all departments were affected. I think five departments were affected in faculty of arts. For those ones, they said it’s studio fees,” a student of the department of history, who identified himself as Temitope, said.

“The departments are English, Linguistics, Communication and Language Arts, European Studies, Theatre Arts. They are paying N2,500 extra.”

However, all undergraduate halls of residence were affected as accommodation fees increased from N14,000 to N30,000.

For Alexander Brown hall, which is occupied by medical students at the University College Hospital, accommodation fees were increased from N40,000 to N20,000.