The Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, says there is no hiding place for cult members in the institution.

Fagbohun spoke during a sensitisation tour against cultism, which took him to all the faculties in the University’s Ojo campus.

He said the tour was organised because intelligence report reaching the management suggested that cultists were beginning to regroup around the university campus.

The vice-chancellor said the university, as such, was taking a bold step to nip the act in the bud with the support of all its faculties.

According to him, the university will soon roll out help lines which students can call to report any suspected moves, assuring that the identities of the callers will be protected.

“We have seen that cultists want to start again, and we in LASU say no to cultism.

“If we catch anyone in the act, you are gone.

”If you hear that we have expelled students for cultism, you must defend us anywhere, as a member of the institution and any lecturer caught in the act will go for it,” he said.

Fagbohun said the institution had succeeded in addressing the problem of cultism in the last few years, but information reaching the school signified it was resurfacing.

He said the management was, however, ready and determined to go all the way to stop cultism in the university.

“Please do not let anybody scare you. Let us join hands to fight this menace,” he said.

The VC was accompanied on the tour by other members of the management team.

Immediate past and present presidents of the LASU Students Union, among others, also took part in the tour.