Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Commission, Mr. Hamid Bobboyi, on Wednesday said the commission has put measures in place to track funds released to state governments for the implementation of basic education.

The measures, he said, included the quarterly financial monitoring exercise and project supervision to states by officials of the commission.

Dr. Bobboyi, who stated this at a workshop organized for chairmen of State Universal Basic Education Boards in 17 states, in Abuja, on Wednesday, said the measures would help entrench transparency and ensure accountability by state governors.

The workshop which had Transparency and Accountability: A veritable tool for an effective and corruption-free basic education in Nigeria as its theme, was organized by the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria (ACAN), a research and training arm of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

He added that through these measures, the commission had been able to track the movements of funds and their utilization by states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The executive secretary said: “The commission initiated several measures to track the utilization of funds allocated to states. These measures include: quarterly financial monitoring exercise, project supervision, through residency services and quality assurance.

“Through these and other measures, the commission has been able to track the movements of funds and their utilization by states and the FCT.”

He said the workshop was organized to ensure a corruption free basic education in Nigeria.

According to him, the workshop would go a long way in strengthening the basic education system at all levels and help stem the tide of corrupt practices where it would occur.

He said: “I recall that in 2015, a workshop of this nature was organized for management staff of the commission. From the feedback received so far, our financial management system as well as relationship with SUBEBs in financial matters has improved greatly.

“To organize a similar workshop for our implementation partners at this time when the war against corruption has been upped under the Muhammadu Buhari led administration is not only timely but commendable.

“Combating corruption in basic education is the responsibility of both UBEC and SUBEBs. We, as agencies implementing basic education in the country, need to realize the ugly effect of corruption.

“All of us must join the ICPC and other anti-corruption agencies to fight the menace. To do otherwise, the country is put into serious jeopardy as basic education is the foundation of our future generations,” he added.

The acting Chairman of the ICPC, Dr. Usman Abubakar, said the commission, as a partner, had always been on the forefront of entrenching integrity in the basic education system of the country.

He said: “ICPC has been a partner in the quest to entrench integrity in the basic education system of the country. In 2014, ICPC had conducted a systems study of UBEC and SUBEBs nationwide, as a result many discoveries were made which led to the organizing of three sensitization capacity building workshops.

“The ICPC will continue to work with UBEC and similar bodies in the country through its research and training arm ACAN, to sensitize and build the capacity of stakeholders to entrench integrity in their respective domains and workplaces.”