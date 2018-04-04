The Kano State Hisbah Board received 106 cases in March and it covered prostitution, matrimonial disputes and disagreements among neighbours, Malam Umar Yahaya said on Wednesday.

Yahaya, the Public Relations Officer of the board, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Kano that the cases were also related to debts, breastfeeding and consumption of alcohol.

The public relations officer said the board was committed to its mandate of ridding the society of social ills, adding that efforts would be intensified to restore moral sanity in the state.

He said the board also received N5 million for the upkeep of breastfeeding mothers from their estranged husbands.

Yahaya urged members of the public to support the efforts of the board at ensuring a better society.