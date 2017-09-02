Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi, have called on residents of the state to always stay vigilant during and after the festive period.

Ganduje, in his Eid-El-Kabir message, signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Youths and Culture, Mohammed Garba, said that even though President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had recorded success in the fight against insurgency, including other security challenges, there was need for people to remain very vigilant and conscious of suspicious movement during and after the festivities.

He urged Muslims to emulate the dedication and total submission of Prophet Ibrahim and his son, Ismail, who already offered himself for sacrifice before a ram was brought in replacement by Angel Jubril following Allah’s command.

While wishing all Muslim faithful a happy and peaceful Eid-El-Kabir, Ganduje urged them to maintain cleanliness as they slaughter and prepare the sacrificial animals.

He also charged them to be cautious of what they eat to avoid transmissible diseases.

In his submission, Sanusi, called on Nigerians to live peacefully with one another, avoid hate speeches and unnecessary rumours so as to foster national unity.

He admonished government at all levels to incorporate good strategies so as to reduce the current economic hardship being experienced in the country.

In a related development, the Kano State House of Assembly Speaker, Yusuf Attah, enjoined the people of the state to put the good teachings received during the festive period by reflecting on the essence of oneness and brotherhood in Islam.