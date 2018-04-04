A former member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Independence Ogunewe, has been reported dead in his Abuja residence.

Ogunewe, 58, represented Ahiazu/Ezinhitte Federal Constituency of Imo State, from 2003 to 2011.

His body was said to have been found in the rest room on Tuesday.

In the 6th Assembly (2007-2011), he was the Chairman, House Committee on Aviation.

It will be recalled that back then, Ogunewe, Mr. Dino Melaye and nine other members, gave the 6th Assembly Speaker, Mr. Dimeji Bankole, a tough time when they raised some allegations bordering on the finances of the House against the leadership.

The 11 members were later suspended by the House.

However, the suspension was later quashed by a law court, forcing Bankole to re-admit them into the chambers.