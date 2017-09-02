President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday splashed N250,000 on National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in his home town of Daura.

The President also gave them a bull and 10 bags of rice to mark the Muslim Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The youth corps members visited the President in his Daura residence after the Eid prayers where presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, addressed them on behalf of Buhari.

- Advertisement -

Buhari urged them to continue to promote unity and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria, describing them as symbols of the nation’s unity.

According to Buhari, “I thank you for your visit. I hold you passionately as the beacon of Nigeria’s unity. I enjoin you to continue to promote Nigeria’s unity and peaceful coexistence. As you know, this is Sallah period and I want you to go and enjoy yourselves and make merry.”