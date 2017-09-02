President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday splashed N250,000 on National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in his home town of Daura.
The President also gave them a bull and 10 bags of rice to mark the Muslim Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.
The youth corps members visited the President in his Daura residence after the Eid prayers where presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, addressed them on behalf of Buhari.
Buhari urged them to continue to promote unity and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria, describing them as symbols of the nation’s unity.
According to Buhari, “I thank you for your visit. I hold you passionately as the beacon of Nigeria’s unity. I enjoin you to continue to promote Nigeria’s unity and peaceful coexistence. As you know, this is Sallah period and I want you to go and enjoy yourselves and make merry.”