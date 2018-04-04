Bayero University, Kano, is working towards the establishment of a community radio and television stations, says Mohammad Yahuza Bello, the institution’s vice-chancellor.

According to a national daily, Bello made the disclosure at the 34th convocation of the university.

Bello said the installation of the digital equipment had reached an advanced stage, adding that the university had secured the operational licence for its radio broadcast.

When the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) grants its licence, he said, digital television transmission would commence.

In 2017, the University of Lagos became the first higher institution in Nigeria to be granted a licence to operate a television station.

At the time, Ralph Akinfeleye, chairman of UNILAG Radio and TV, had said the university is the first to be granted license for a campus television station in West Africa.