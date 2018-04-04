The organised labour, yesterday in Abuja, rejected alleged plan by the Federal Government to reinstate the former Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr. Mounir Gwarzo, currently on suspension.

On the platform of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, the labour group vowed to resist the planned reinstatement, claiming it would further dent the anti-graft war of the present administration.

ASCSN State Secretary in charge of the Federal Capital Territory, Isaac Ojemhenke, claimed feelers from the Presidency indicated that President Muhammadu Buhari was under intense pressure by some members of his inner cabinet to recall the ex-SEC DG assuring him that even if there was going to be an outcry, it would fizzle out just like the case of the Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

“But what the cabal does not seem to understand is that the impression being created in the minds of millions of Nigerians with the policy of recalling Chief Executives and other top government officials enmeshed in financial malpractices is that the war against corruption is a ruse. It is necessary to recall that Mr Gwarzo was suspended after a properly constituted Administrative Panel set up by the Finance Minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, found him culpable of financial improprieties. By planning to reinstate the SEC Director-General, the government is creating the impression that Mr Gwarzo is indispensable, yet, the Commission had continued to function during his absence. There are many qualified Nigerians that are capable of performing excellently in such exalted positions so why should the government continue to reinstate individuals with character deficit into strategic offices,” the Union wondered.

It warned that the policy of recalling individuals with corrupt acts hanging on their necks into public service was fuelling the culture of impunity in the country.

“The danger is that the public is beginning to think that once you are in the good books of President Muhammadu Buhari, you will be rewarded for engaging in corrupt acts. This is very unfortunate and should be stopped. We recall the attempt to smuggle the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulkareem Maina, who was dismissed from service because of N2.7 billion pension frauds, into the public service but for public outcry,” the Union emphasized.