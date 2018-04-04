Kwara State House of Assembly, yesterday, stepped down the request of Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed seeking to access another N1 billion agriculture loan from a bank for disbursement to poultry and fish farmers in the state.

It also set aside his request seeking approval for a loan of N400 million to settle the subventions of the state-owned tertiary institutions.

The House took the decision in its resolution after deliberating on the governor’s request read by the Speaker, Dr. Ali Ahmad.

In a unanimous decision, the House asked the executive to brief it on how the N1 billion agriculture loan approved by in 2017 was disbursed.

The House directed its Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources to liaise with the executive to know the identity of the beneficiaries of the new loan request.

The House noted that there was no need for the N400 million loan since allocation from the Federal Government and the state’s Internally Generated Revenue had improved since January.