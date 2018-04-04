Civil servants in Ekiti, Kogi and Edo States resumed work on Tuesday after two days Easter public holidays declared by the Federal Government.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondents, who went round the State Secretariats and other Federal Agencies, reports that normal activities have started in most of the states.

Some of the civil servants who spoke with NAN said that they were impressed with the high turnout of workers at work after the Easter celebration.

Civil servants at all the Federal Secretariats and Agencies visited were back to their duty posts in large numbers, thanking God for bringing them back to work hale and healthy.

Mr Aina, a Federal worker in Ado-Ekiti, said he enjoyed the Easter holidays, saying that it was a time for him to relax with his families and loved ones.

Another state civil servant, who pleaded anonymity said he didn’t enjoy the Easter celebration as the government did not pay their salaries, hence making it unpleasant for him and his family.

“I see no reason staying at home after the holiday, everywhere was boring to me, this made me resume work.

“Also, the fear of saying I don’t have to my children, who are still on holiday hastened my resumption to work.

“I want to appeal to the state government to pay our salaries so as to feed our families as well as pay for children school fees when they resume,” he pleaded.

Another worker, who spoke on condition of anonymity, urged the State government to always make sure it pays workers’ salaries ahead of any celebration so as to make it enjoyable and stress free.

In Benin, as work resumed on Tuesday, Edo Government Secretariat and other government offices in Benin, witnessed impressive turn out of civil servants.

A NAN correspondent, who monitored the resumption of work at the secretariat, noted that the gate was opened for normal activities with workers showing up before 8:00 a.m.

Some of the workers, who spoke with NAN, said the break afforded them the opportunity to relax with friends and family members.

Mr Peterson Okojie, a staff member of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, said he used the break to relax with his family.

“I took my family to the Oga Zoological garden in Benin to see the animals as well as see the Oga River that flows through the zoo.

“it was a well spent time and I am happy to resume work again,” Okojie said.

Similarly, Miss Faith Adolo, member of staff of the State Civil Service Commission, said she used the break to travel to see her parents in the village as she could not do so during the Christmas celebration.

“I am happy to resume work and I believe I will be more productive after the break.”

NAN reports that enterprises around the government offices were also opened to the public.

In Lokoja, NAN reports that Kogi civil servants have resumed work after the Easter vacation.

Mr Isa Dauda, who works at the ministry of youths and sport, noted that the long vacation was a splendid one which helped workers to relax and prepare for days ahead.

“We are back to work now after our long vacation, work has started and we must return to work,” he said.

Mrs Veronica Amos, who works with the ministry of solid minerals, said the vacation was a big relief to her as she had enough time to rest.

She noted that there was enough time to have fun with her family, in spite of the non payment of salaries in the state.

Mrs Esther Ilori, said workers have resumed and are ready to start work immediately.

“We have gone on a long break and we must resume at the right time and follow our schedule of work,” she said.

Mr Dele Ayewunmi, a staff in the Secretariat, also noted that he was overwhelmed that many workers had resumed today.

He urged the state government to continue to give priority to welfare of workers and prompt payment of salaries.

Mr Segun Abubakar, appealed to the state government to always take workers’ welfare seriously as they are the bedrock of the civil service.