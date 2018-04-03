Not fewer than six people have been confirmed dead following an outbreak of Cholera in Bade Local Government of Yobe State.

Newsmen who visited Gashua Hospital saw many people on admission for treatment.

Officials of Disease Control Unit of the State Primary Healthcare Agency disclosed that a total of 68 people were admitted from 25th March, 2018 to 31st March, 2018.

According to the statistics, eight out of ten people were tested positive with few cases of gastroenteritis.

Statistics gathered by newsmen indicate that most of the cases are within Gashua town.

The records show that Katuzu 6 Sabin Gari 24 Lawan Fanami 7, Lwan Musa 9 Zango 11 Sarki Hausawa 5, Yusufari Kachallari 1 with a total of six death.

The Commissioner for Health Yobe State, Dr. Bello Kawuwa, confirmed the outbreak but refused to speak about the number of death.

“We have received reports of the outbreak in Gashua. We have dispatched our team in the area to address the problem.

As for the number of death and what you saw, I wouldn’t contest that but I haven’t received the report yet because I am in transit”, Dr. Bello said.

The Bade Local government sanitation officer, Adamu Salleh said the local government council has embarked on a massive hygiene sensitization campaign of the residents on Isolation, treatment, Prevention.

It was also observed that the Islamic First Aid Group were seen giving support to a few government health at the hospital for the treatment of the patients.

It was also gathered that residents of Gashua in Friday held special jumaat prayers over the outbreak.

Lawn Audu, a relative of one of the patients informed that he has spent three days at the hospital but hopes to leave soon.

It was also observed that most of the patients are sleeping with their mattresses on the ground with bad sanitary condition as renovation works is still going on at the hospital.