Ten months after he wrote a letter accusing Benue governor Samuel Ortom of massive corruption, former Police Commissioner in Lagos, Mr Abubakar Tsav, on Tuesday apologised to the governor.

Tsav had, in a 10-page letter dated May 16, 2017, which was copied to anti-graft agencies, accused Ortom of “executive recklessness”, saying that he had turned Benue into a private estate.

The former police officer, who is currently a Public Complaints Commissioner, accused Ortom of nepotism, saying that he had placed his family business – Oracle Business Ltd – above the state.

NAN recalls that a miffed Ortom promptly dragged Tsav to court, forcing the leadership of the Public Complaints Commission and the Tiv Traditional Council to wade into the matter in the effort to reconcile the duo.

The Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, advised Tsav to publicly apologize to the governor and retrieve the petitions against him within two weeks. Tsav ignored the advice.

On Aug. 3, 2017, Tsav told newsmen that he would not apologise, declaring that he was standing by his petitions.

But, in a dramatic twist on Tuesday, Tsav issued two letters of apology – one addressed to the Tor Tiv and the other to Ortom – in which he apologised for the “false whistle blowing letters”.

He claimed that the delay in issuing the apology was to enable him “study the situation”.

NAN reports that the apology to the governor was copied to the Presidency, EFCC, ICPC, DSS and the Chief Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission.

The letters, which had similar contents, stated that Tsav’s sudden decision to apologize was based on “recent information available to me which showed that my action was predicated on doubtful sources”.

“The information available to me indicate that the content of the letter emanated from a doubtful source.

“In the circumstance, I withdraw my earlier letter and apologize to you for any inconvenience this might have caused you and your government,” he said.

NAN reports that Tsav was dragged before a Magistrate’s Court on June 19, 2017 for allegedly writing an inciting letter against Gov. Samuel Ortom, despite his immunity as a serving commissioner of the Public Complaints Commission.

Mr Michael Gusa, Benue Commissioner for Justice, in an application for criminal prosecution, had alleged that Tsav wrote “an injurious and false letter against the governor and government of Benue”.

Gusa averred that the letter contravened section 143 (d), (c) and (e) of the Penal Code Laws of Benue state, Cap. 124, Laws of Benue State, 2004.