About 1,206 persons have been prosecuted by the Anambra State Government for defaulting in payment of signage taxes.

Addressing newsmen in his office in Awka, the Managing Director of Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency, ANSAA, Chief Jude Emecheta, however said the cases have been settled out of court.

According to him, the defaulters comprised politicians and corporate organisations that had always found it difficult to pay their taxes promptly.

“In Anambra State unlike Lagos State and other states, what we have tried to do is to allow people post their advertisement before we begin to mount pressure on you to pay us. And another greatest challenge we have is that some hoodlums or area boys go and deface or tear some of the advertisements posted on our bill boards”

Emecheta said the agency target N700 million for this year’s revenue generation, hoping that with the recent oil boom, there will be multiplier effects on the economy that will enable corporate bodies pay their taxes promptly.

To actualise their target, he said the agency will intensify it’s drive to make sure that all debtors paid promptly.

“The Willie Obiano government would within the second term, leave a land mark in the state that would be difficult for his successors to surpass,” he noted.