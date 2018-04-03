The Emir of Birnin-Gwari in Kaduna State, Malam Jibril Zubairu Mai-Gwari II has cried out that people are being killed in his Emirate on daily basis.

He therefore asked the Federal Government to intensify efforts at getting rid of the bandits terrorizing the area.

The Emir made the call at his palace on Tuesday evening while receiving the Minister of Interior, Lt. General AbdulRahman Danbazzau (rtd) and Deputy Inspector General of Police Operations, Habila Joshak who visit Birnin Gwari.

The Minister and DIG were is Birnin Gwari on assessment of the security situation of the area, where killings and kidnap of innocent citizens have become the order of the day.

It would be recalled that, 11 soldiers on Operation ‘Ayem Akpatuma’ were killed in the area two weeks ago, while nine persons, including a bride were kidnapped last Sunday after killing of two persons.

Speaking on the situation, the Emir said, armed bandits terrorizing his domain hibernate in Zamfara and come to attack in Birnin Gwari and hibernate in Birnin Gwari and go to Zamfara to carry out attacks.

He said, he had to cry out about their predicament, because until the coming of the Minister, they felt they were not part of Nigeria.

He however expressed optimism that, with the coming of the Minister, the security situation will improve, saying that, “people are being killed here on daily basis. Just day before yesterday, two people were killed and nine others, including a newly wedded bride were kidnapped.”

The Emir also asked the Minister of Interior to tell President Muhammadu Buhari to rehabilitate Kaduna-Birnin Gwari-Jebba road, which has been in a deplorable state for a long period.

According to Emir of Birnin-Gwari, “the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road has been awarded for rehabilitation because big people like Senators and Governors pass through the road. Yes, we know they don’t pass here, but the road is very strategic to the economy of the country. Finished goods and raw materials are transported through here to and from Lagos.” He said.

In his response, General Danbazzau said that Federal Government was very concerned about the situation in Kaduna State, particularly the Birnin Gwari axis.

He however disclosed that his coming to the area alongside the DIG Operations and Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Austin Iwar, was to assess the security situation of the area. “God willing, we are going to map out strategies to address the continuous killings of innocent lives, kidnapping and cattle rustling”.

“I want to assure you that, the Federal Government remains committed to protecting lives and property of every Nigerian. We will not take banditry, we will deal with them accordingly,” he assured.