The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday described the death of the anti-apartheid stalwart, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, as a great loss to Africa.

Winnie, who was ex-wife to the late South African President Nelson Mandela, died on Monday at a private hospital in Johannesburg, aged 81.

The lawmakers mourned the passing away of the freedom fighter following a report by Mr. Olumuyiwa Jimoh, the Deputy Majority Leader of the Assembly on the floor of the House.

Jimoh, who noted that Winnie was a hero, said she stood solidly behind her husband, late Nelson Mandela in the fight against apartheid in the country.

He said the House owed it a duty to condole with the people of South Africa through the country’s embassy in Nigeria.

“Winnie Mandela was also in prison during the struggle for the emancipation of the people of South Africa from apartheid.

“It is important for us to observe a minute silence in honour of Winnie and condole with the people of South Africa over her death,” the deputy majority leader said.

In his contribution, Prince Bisi Yusuff, representing Alimosho Constituency II in the House said: “It is important to mourn late Winnie who made womanhood to be virtuous”.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa described late Winnie Mandela as a loyal woman to her husband and their political party, Africa National Congress.

Obasa urged women not to take the back seat in the scheme of things, when it comes to the issue of freedom.

He directed the Clerk of the House, Mr Azeez Sanni to write a letter of condolence to the people of South Africa through their embassy, saying that “the woman was a role model to all women”.