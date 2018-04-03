The Abia State House of Assembly on Tuesday, passed the 2018 Appropriation Bill of N140, 928, 301, 770.

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu had on Dec. 27, 2017 presented N140, 939, 691, 766 billion as budget to the assembly.

The budget shows 28 per cent increase over that of the 2017 which stood at N111, 728,162,580.

The passage of the bill followed the presentation of the report on the budget by the Deputy Majority Leader, Solomon Akpulonu and seconded by Abraham Oba (Aba Central Constituency).

Mr Kennedy Njoku, the Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, in his report on the budget breakdown said that N68, 481, 101, 770 billion was earmarked for recurrent expenditure.

He also said that N72, 447, 101, 770, was set aside for capital expenditure.

The chairman noted that the 2017 budget was not fully implemented, adding that the economic instability in the country affected the state revenue last year.

The Speaker, Chikwendu Kalu, thanked the Committee Chairman for the job well done on the budget, describing it as impressive.

He also commended members of the assembly for their doggedness and determination in ensuring the passage of the budget.

Kalu said it was necessary to give the bill the utmost attention it deserved to facilitate the laudable projects embarked upon by the present administration in the state.

The budget is expected to be passed into law the governor.