The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has deployed its Special Forces to Gusau, following the recent attack on Bawan Daji community in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara where some lives were lost.

AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya, the NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, said this in a statement on Tuesday.

Adesanya said that the deployment was sequel to the directive by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Saddique Abubakar, to deploy NAF Special Forces to Gusau, as part of efforts to stop the incessant bandits’ attacks.

“Accordingly, the NAF Special Forces, who were trained in asymmetric warfare, were airlifted from Kaduna with the NAF C-130 Hercules aircraft to complement the efforts of other security forces on ground to prevent further attacks on innocent citizens.

“The personnel and other supporting staff would operate from the recently established 207 Quick Response Group in Gusau, where they would reinforce the existing Regiment personnel in the Unit in support of the ongoing Operation SHARAN DAJI in the state,” he said.