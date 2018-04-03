President Muhammadu Buhari had joined the All Progressives Congress family to congratulate party stalwart and former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on his 65th birthday.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the President felicitated with the foremost labour leader, his family, friends and colleagues on the milestone, which has been lined with awards and recognitions for courageous and selfless service to humanity, the nation and his community as a former leader of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and a governor.

The President also extolled the vision, bravery and forthrightness of Comrade Oshiomhole in instituting long lasting changes in Edo State for eight years, particularly the investments in people by enhancing the health, educational and physical infrastructure standard of the state.

As a unionist and labour leader, President Buhari acknowledged the vocal and frontline roles Oshiomhole played in ensuring a return to democracy and the entrenchment of democratic principles in governance by continually challenging the norms and emphasizing the rule of law, people friendly policies, probity and accountability.

The President affirmed that the nation has benefitted a lot from the robust and responsive leadership style of the former governor, believing that as he grows older, his invaluable wisdom will be most useful for the growth of the nation.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will grant Oshiomhole longer life and good health to keep serving the nation he loves so much.