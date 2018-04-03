No fewer than 59 of the 63 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) that sat for the 2018 University and Tertiary Matriculation Education (UTME) in Edo, had a score of 200 and above.

A cleric and coordinator of the International Christian Center for Mission (ICCM), Solomon Folorunsho, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Benin.

The ICCM at Ohogua, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo, have been the home of more than 2000 IDPs since 2011.

Folorunsho who said education of the IDPs was of a priority to him, disclosed that only four that sat for the UTME had a score of between 180 and 190.

The cleric said most of those that sat for the university examination had passed their Senior Secondary School Examination (SSCE).

“I was very happy when we went to check the UTME results. I just hope that they follow it up with another round of success in their post UTME.

“It is a thing of joy for me because I want to see them at the top in no distant future. Their dedication to study is a source of motivation for me, am indeed happy,” he said.

He said at least 30 of the IDPs secured admission to various higher institutions across the country during in 2017.

Folorunsho said feeding of the IDPs has remain the major challenge had listed feeding as one of the major challenge in the camp.

“While about 10 bags of rice is used to prepare a meal, we cook three bags of beans, in addition to yam, plantain or rice.

“It is becoming difficult to buy tomatoes, palm oil as well as groundnut oil to prepare meals for the children.”