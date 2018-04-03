Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has sustained an injury leading to the encasement of the right leg in plaster of paris (POP), after being treated in an Abuja hospital.

This following an injury he sustained last week Thursday just before the burial of the late Deputy Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Buba Jibril, in Lokoja the state capital.

Eyewitness account had it that the governor while alighting from his vehicle, a BMW which was different from the official Prado jeep, missed step and an injury.

The governors had earlier received the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara who led a delegation to the burial of the late member of the legislative chamber.

The governor was reportedly moved to a private hospital in Abuja for treatment, and was reepresented by his deputy, Elder Simon Achuba at the occasion.

The Director-General on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Kingsley Fanwo, yesterday in a statement said that Governor Bello injured his left foot while alighting from a vehicle.

He however debunked news that the governor was hospitalised.

The statement read: “We wish to refute rumours that the Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello is either hospitalised or otherwise incapacitated.

“The Governor missed his footing last Friday March 30, 2018 while alighting from a vehicle and injured his left foot.

“He was treated by his doctors, who bandaged the leg and discharged him.

“We thank all the governor’s supporters and well-wishers who reached us to inquire after his wellbeing.

“His Excellency is doing very well and will be at work as usual after the Easter holidays. Once again, the governor sends his best wishes to Kogites for the Easter season and beyond”.