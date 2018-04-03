The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), AVM Sadique Abubakar, has warned against politicisation of security issues in the country, especially on social media.

Abubakar gave the warning in Uyo on Tuesday in his keynote address delivered at the opening ceremony of the 3rd Inter Nigerian Air Force Combat Sports Competition tagged, ‘’Uyo 2018.’’

He said that the Nigerian Air Force would continue to train its personnel to be combat ready by ensuring that they were physically fit, through sporting activities.

“I urge you to continue the good work and resist the distraction of politicisation of security issues that awash the social media platforms. I also urge our citizens to resist the call to anarchy.

“I wish to reassure all Nigerians that NAF is fully committed to the successful execution of its constitutional roles,’’ he said.

He also promised that NAF would continue to meet its statutory responsibilities of defending the territorial integrity of the nation.

Abubakar said that the competition was part of measures put in place by the force to ensure that the personnel were in sound mind and body and ready, at all time,to defend the territorial integrity of the nation.

The CAS urged contingents to take the competition serious, saying that it would help them to perform their tasks effectively and efficiently.

Declaring the event open, Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River said the competition was organised to inculcate the core values of the force.

Ayade, who was represented by his deputy, Prof. Ivara Esu, also said the competition would keep air force personnel fit, especially in this period of security challenges in the country.

He assured that the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, would continue to ensure adequate security of Nigeria and its people.

The governor called on the Nigerian armed forces to redouble efforts in tackling the security threat plaguing the country.

He assured that the state government would continue to offer all necessary support and assistance to the Nigerian Air Force.

Ayade commended the Akwa Ibom Government for constructing standard sporting facilities that were accessible to all across the South-South.

Also speaking, Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, said combat readiness, as an exercise, was one way to tackle the security challenges being experienced in the country.

Emmanuel also commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for tackling the security challenges confronting the country and hosting the event in the state.

“I want to use this opportunity to commend the Nigerian Armed Forces for their gallant efforts to ensure that they confront the security threats facing the nation.

‘’This is so, especially the menace of some miscreants we are experiencing in the Niger Delta.

“We remain eternally grateful and thank you immensely for your services to the nation. We hope you will continue in this service as it has always been.

“There is no way you can be good military officer without challenging yourself for proper fitness,” Emmanuel said.

News Agency of Nigeria report that the seven contingents from Nigerian Air Force Headquarters’ team participating in the competition are: Special Operations, Tactical Air, Mobility, Air Training, Ground Training and Logistic Commands.

They will compete for laurels during the competition.